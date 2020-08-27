COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #24 | 14 to 20 August 2020

Highlights

“Before going to the health post, I had some misconceptions about coronavirus. I thought that it is just a propaganda and it will not affect Muslims. But now, I understand that it is not a fake story. It is a real risk. Anyone can be infected by coronavirus. If we follow the advice, which I heard from the audio messages, we can save our lives.” – Emam Hossain, a 35-year-old Rohingya refugee in Ukhiya.

Emam is one of many Rohingya refugees who heard a COVID-19 audio message at a health facility in the camps. Communications with Communities (CwC) Working Group partners identified health facilities in the camps and nearby host communities as a strategic point for information dissemination and have been broadcasting messages on COVID-19 symptoms, risk prevention, and seeking treatment, to dispel misinformation in the community. Almost all health facilities are now playing audio/video messages, which is significantly raising awareness and understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key COVID-19 figures this week