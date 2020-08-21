COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #23 | 7 to 13 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“Our Burmese Language Instructor visits our home and guides us to study at least two pages from any subject and also demonstrates the steps of hand washing properly with soap at home to protect against the coronavirus.”

– Mizan BiBi, an 11-year-old Rohingya refugee child in Ukhiya. Mizan studies four subjects at home: English, Myanmar Language, Mathematics and Life Skills. Her favourite subject is Myanmar Language because she anticipates that it will be very useful for her when she returns to her home country, Myanmar. Mizan misses her classmates and teachers, who she has not seen since the closure of educational institutions in March due to COVID-19, including learning centres in Cox’s Bazar District. Education Sector partners with the support of Burmese Language Instructors are ensuring continued education at home for Rohingya children, with a focus on caregiver-led education, using workbooks, activity sheets, and story books in English and Burmese. Burmese Language Instructors aim to visit a minimum 10 learners’ households each day and guide the children and their parents on how to study.

Key COVID-19 figures this week

79 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the refugee camps, and 3,678 cases in the host community

7 Rohingya refugees in quarantine who were in contact with a COVID-19 suspected or confirmed case, and 1,040 host community members

1,500 COVID-19 samples per day now possible, following the installation of a third PCR machine in the IEDCR laboratory in Cox’s Bazar

6 Rohingya refugee fatalities due to COVID-19, and 61 host community members

26 Rohingya refugees in isolation who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 604 host community members

9,868 Rohingya refugees including 5,771 females reached with awareness messaging on GBV during the COVID-19 pandemic