COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #21 | 24 to 30 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“Training mothers to measure the upper arm circumference (MUAC) of their children greatly assists to identify, refer and treat malnutrition, and encourages parents to seek lifesaving support from nutrition facilities during COVID-19.” – Shovon Al-Fuad, a team leader with World Vision International, a Nutrition Sector partner. The reduced presence of staff in nutrition facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that alternative approaches, such as training mothers to identify malnutrition in their own children, is being used to ensure that life-saving nutrition support can continue to be provided. Since March, more than 82,000 mothers have been trained. Read more

Key COVID-19 figures this week

71 COVID-19 cases in the refugee camps, and 3,361 cases in the host community

10 Rohingya refugees in quarantine who were in contact with a COVID-19 suspect or confirmed case, and 818 host community members

469,366 Rohingya refugee and host community individuals have received two reusable cloth masks per person

6 Rohingya refugee fatalities due to COVID-19, and 51 host community members

40 Rohingya refugees in isolation who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 626 host community members

32,295 Rohingya refugee households were provided with soap distribution and/or hygiene kits