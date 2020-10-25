COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and Response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #32 | 9 to 15 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“We experienced a big fire last year and it burnt many shelters. That’s why fire safety messaging at household level [especially during the COVID-19 pandemic] is a very important activity for us, especially the tips on the safe use of LPG cooking stove.” – Tasmin Nur, a member of a Rohingya Women’s Committee in a refugee camp in Teknaf. To strengthen community engagement and representation following the reduction of humanitarian presence in the camps as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures, Site Management and Site Development (SMSD) Sector partners have been supporting women's leadership programs and women's committees. This week, SMSD partners rolled out Women's Participation and Leadership Training pilots in Camps 19 and 20 Extension - an eight-day pilot Training of Trainers program from which newly trained Rohingya women will train other women leaders in their communities. This pilot builds on lessons learned from two years in humanitarian women's participation projects in Teknaf. Read more

Key COVID-19 figures

277

confirmed COVID-19 cases in the refugee camps, and 4,635 cases in the host community

63

Rohingya refugees in quarantine who were in contact with a COVID19 suspected or confirmed case, and 570 host community members

6,270

Rohingya and Bangladeshi mothers and caregivers received training on infant and young child feeding practices in emergencies

8

Rohingya refugee fatalities due to COVID-19, and 70 fatalities of host community members

119

Rohingya refugees in isolation who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 249 host community members

6,940

Rohingya households received soap as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures

Monsoon-related Incidents reported this week

171

Rohingya refugees affected

1

Rohingya refugee fatality due to drowning

3

Rohingya refugees injured

62

Rohingya refugees displaced

\0

Rohingya refugees affected by slope failures

716

Rohingya refugees affected by 9 events of wind/storm/rain

\0

Rohingya refugees affected by floods

\0

Rohingya refugees affected by lightning