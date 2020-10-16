COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and Response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #31 | 2 to 8 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“We have prepared and shared with all Health Sector partners a contingency plan for monsoon and cyclone seasons for all 34 camps in Teknaf and Ukhiya, which this year includes an evacuation plan for COVID-19-positive patients under treatment at the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) Isolation and Treatment Facilities (ITCs).”

– Taherul Khan, WHO Partner Coordination Officer in Cox’s Bazar. A national of Bangladesh, Taherul was one of the first responders helping Bangladeshi people affected by the cyclone in 1991, one of the most devastating cyclones in Bangladesh’s history. This life-changing experience inspired him to help disaster-affected populations around the world and now the Rohingya and Bangladeshi host communities in Cox’s Bazar District. As part of emergency preparedness efforts, Taherul, together with the WHO team, ensures Camp Health Focal Points are extending assistance to health partners and communities, while Health Field Coordinators monitor the situation. Mobile Medical Teams are on stand-by, and are trained to support triage, stabilization, referrals and transport of patients. Read more

COVID-19

HEALTH

Routine immunisation sessions continued in the camps with coverage data showing an increasing trend in persons being vaccinated, though Health Sector partners faced challenges tracking unvaccinated and under vaccinated children in the context of COVID-19. During the week, COVID-19 testing of refugees decreased: 652 refugees were tested, compared to 1,172 in the previous week. In host communities, testing also decreased with 353 tests conducted, compared to 382 in the previous week. A total of 25 COVID-19 sample collection sites for suspected COVID-19 cases are operational in the camps, and efforts are ongoing to establish collection sites in all 34 camps. WHO completed training sessions on Community-Based Surveillance, focusing on mortality and reporting for 150 medical doctors, reporting officers and community health worker supervisors.