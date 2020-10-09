COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #30 | 25 September to 1 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“The [relief] materials are not only helpful to protect us from the coronavirus, but also to keep us safe from mosquitos. The solar light has helped us move at night, especially my husband as he is unwell and frequently needs to use the latrine.” – Amina, a 57-year old Rohingya refugee woman living with her husband Asif, 63, in Kutupalong mega camp, the largest refugee settlement in the world.

Amina and Asif fled violence in Myanmar and found refuge in Bangladesh. Even in the best of times, life in the refugee camp is incredibly challenging for the couple. Asif’s health has deteriorated to the point where he is rarely able to get up, and he spends his days lying on a mat on the floor of their shelter. Amina dedicates her efforts to taking care of him. For additional support during this particularly difficult time, Amina and Asif, as well as many other vulnerable families, received home delivery of Non-Food Item (NFI) kits provided by Shelter/NFI Sector partners IOM, World Concern and Medair. Each kit contains blankets, tarpaulins, solar lights, rope, a sleeping mat, a mosquito net, and face masks