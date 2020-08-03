COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #20 | 17 to 23 July 2020

Key COVID-19 figures this week

64 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the refugee camps, and 3,166 cases in the host community

23 Rohingya refugees in quarantine who were in contact with a COVID-19 suspect or confirmed case, and 1,008 host community members

13,486 new hand-washing stations installed in the camps during the week

6 Rohingya refugee fatalities due to COVID-19, and 52 host community members

33 Rohingya refugees in isolation who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 786 host community members

444,500 individuals in the refugee camps and host community have received a total of 889,000 reusable cloth masks