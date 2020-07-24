COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #19 | 10 to 16 July 2020

Key COVID-19 figures this week

59 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the refugee camps, and 3,045 cases in the host community

13 Rohingya refugees in quarantine who were in contact with a COVID-19 suspect or confirmed case, and 1,214 host community members

1,273 Rohingya refugee households with older persons provided with Non-food Items

6 Rohingya refugee fatalities due to COVID-19, and 42 host community members

34 Rohingya refugees in isolation who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,032 host community members

