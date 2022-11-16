Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Epi-Week 43-44 (23 October - 06 November 2022)

Situation Overview:

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 15% during the Epi-week of 31 October to 06 November 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 2.1 million new cases reported while case numbers increased in the South-East Asia Region by 28% in the week 44 compared to the previous week. (WHO)

Nationally, the weekly average Test Positivity rate decreased to 2.8% from 3.9% last week. As of 06th November 2022, the overall COVID-19 full immunization coverage rate is 73% (WHO2 ). In Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, 90% of the target population (≥12 years) completed their full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 86% of the eligible population ≥12 years have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Cox’s Bazar, cases decreased among the FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 , with 51 confirmed cases reported in the period (weeks 43-44) with a TPR of 5.5% from 11% of the previous reporting period (107 cases). In the host community also a noticeable decrease in TPR observed in this reporting period with a TPR 3.9% from 9% in the preceding reporting period (weeks 41-42).

The testing rate remained at less than 1 test/1000 people/week for both Host and FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 communities.