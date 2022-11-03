Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Epi-Week 41-42 (10 - 23 October 2022)

Situation Overview

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 15% during the Epi-week of 17 to 23 October 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 2.6 million new cases reported (WHO1). In the South-East Asia Region, new weekly reported cases declined by 4% in week 42 compared to the previous week. (WHO1)

Nationally, the Test Positivity rate decreased to 6.3% from 8.1% last week. The number of new tests also decreased by 19% compared to the last week. As of 23rd October 2022, the overall COVID-19 full immunization coverage rate is 72.8% (WHO2). In Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, 90% of the target population (≥12 years) completed their full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 86% of the eligible population ≥12 years have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Cox’s Bazar, cases slightly increased among the FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1, with 107 confirmed cases reported in the period (week 41-42) with a TPR of 11%. In the host community a noticeable increase in TPR 9% from 4.9% in the preceding reporting period (week 39-40). The testing rate remained at less than 1 test/1000 people/week for both Host and FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 communities.