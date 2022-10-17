Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Epi-Week 39-40 (26 September - 09 October 2022)

Situation Overview:

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 10% during the Epi-week of 3 to 9 October 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 2.8 million new cases reported (WHO1 ). In the South-East Asia Region, new weekly reported cases declined by 25% in week 40 compared to the previous week. (WHO)

Nationally, the Test Positivity rate decreased to 11.9% from 14.4% last week despite a similar number of tests conducted. As of 9 th October 2022, the overall COVID-19 full immunization coverage rate is 72.7%, however, at least 50% of reported deaths in the last 3 weeks did not report receiving any COVID-19 vaccination (WHO2 ). In Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, 86% of the eligible population ≥12 years have received 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Cox’s Bazar, a steep decreasing trend in cases among the FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 continues, only 6 cases were reported in the reporting period (week 39-40) with a TPR of 0.5%. In the host community, TPR slightly decreased, 4.9% in this reporting period from 5.4% in the preceding reporting period (weeks 37-38). The testing rate remained at less than 1 test/1000 people/week for both Host and FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 communities.