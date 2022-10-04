Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Epi-Week 37-38 (12 - 25 September 2022)

Situation Overview:

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 11% during the Epi-week of 19 to 25 September 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over three million new cases reported (WHO1 ). In the South-East Asia Region, new weekly reported cases declined by 11% decline in week 38 compared to the previous week. (WHO1 )

Nationally, in week 38, the average weekly TPR increased from 10.0% to 13.5% in week 37. As of 25th September 2022, over 71.5% of the total population has received 1st, the full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, however, 39/64 districts have coverage of less than 70%. (WHO2 ). In Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, 86% of the eligible population ≥12 years have received 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

In Cox’s Bazar, a steep decreasing trend in cases among the FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 was observed, only 6 cases were reported in the reporting period (week 37-38) with a TPR of 0.5%. However, in the host community, TPR increased to 5.4% in this reporting period from 3.5% in the preceding reporting period (weeks 35-36). The testing rate remained at less than 1 test/1000 people/week for both Host and FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 communities.