Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Epi-Week 35-36 (29 August-11 September 2022) UPDATE

Situation Overview:

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 28% during the Epi-week of 05 to 11 September 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 3.1 million new cases reported (WHO1 ). In the South-East Asia Region, new weekly reported cases declined by 20% decline in week 36 compared to the previous week. (WHO1 )

Nationally, in week 36, the average weekly TPR increased to 7.5% from 5.1% in week 35. During this surge, maximum TPR was recorded at 16.6% in Epiweek 27. As of 11 September 2022, over 76.8%, 71.3%, and 26.1% of the total population have received 1st, full primary, and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine respectively. (WHO2 )

In Cox’s Bazar, a steep decreasing trend in cases among the FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 was observed, only 7 cases were reported in the reporting period (week 35-36) with a TPR of 0.6%. In the host community, TPR increased to 3.5% in this reporting period from 2.8% in the preceding reporting period (week 33-34). The testing rate remained at less than 1 test/1000 people/week for both Host and FDMN/Rohingya Refugee1 communities.