Convoy responds to Cyclone Amphan in India & Bangladesh

JUNE 5, 2020 | 8:45 A.M

SPRINGFIELD, MO. Super Cyclone Amphan made landfall south of Kolkata on May 20 as the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane. The storm weakened over Bangladesh, with some rain spreading over far northeast India, Bhutan, and northern Myanmar. Villages across India and Bangladesh, were inundated with water, including Kolkata which is home to 14 million people. Dozens of people were killed, at least 83,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, and millions were left without power.

Millions of people fled ahead of the storm Tuesday, but COVID-19 travel restrictions exacerbated problems inherent in moving a lot of people. The full scope of the damage still hasn't been assessed because roads and bridges are washed out, preventing crews from reaching some areas. Communications are also down.

Convoy of Hope is providing the funds for local partners in both countries to purchase immediate relief supplies that will be distributed over the next few weeks to individuals impacted by the storm.