Compendium: Protection-Sensitive Access to Clean Cooking - October 2021

1. Introduction

LIMITED ACCESS TO ENERGY FOR COOKING HAS AN IMPACT ON PROTECTION OF REFUGEES AND IDPs

Limited or no access to cooking fuel and technology can have significant repercussions on refugees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs), putting them at risk of gender-based violence (GBV), limited education opportunities and health-related concerns, such as exposure to smoke and pollutants, ultimately jeopardizing broad protection outcomes for the most vulnerable.

ACCESS TO CLEAN COOKING IS A BASIC NEED, A SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOAL AND ONE OF THE OUTCOME AREAS OF THE UNHCR GLOBAL STRATEGY TO SUSTAINABLE ENERGY

Access to cooking fuel and technologies is a key sustainable development goal. The 2030 Agenda for UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, “provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future, reflected in the seventh goal Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all” (SDG 7 / target 7.1).

In line with the UNHCR Climate Action Framework, access to sufficient cooking fuel and technology is a key corner stone of the UNHCR Global Strategy for Sustainable Energy 2019-2025. The Strategy aims to enable refugees their host communities, IDPs and other persons of concern to UNHCR to meet their energy needs in a safe and sustainable manner and ensure that UNHCR’s response is also environmentally sustainable.

Furthermore, the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) offers a framework for more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing, recognizing that a sustainable solution to refugee situations cannot be achieved without international cooperation. Specifically, on energy and cooking: …Environmental impact assessments, national sustainable development projects and business models for the delivery of clean energy that cater more effectively to refugee and host community needs will be actively supported” and “Safe access to fuel and energy programming to improve the quality of human settlements.

AIM OF THE COMPENDIUM

The aim of this compendium is to support the development of a safe cooking access programme with specific focus on protection outcomes. It outlines a step-by-step approach and a list of options to address cooking challenges when confronted with limited, inappropriate, inefficient local cooking solutions, or the lack of access thereof.

NOTE FOR THE USER

The use of this compendium is intended for UNHCR personnel and partners to support programme development in compliance with UNHCR policies and guidance. The proposed steps are aligned with the Operations Management Cycle (OMC) as outlined in UNHCR’s Programme Manual.