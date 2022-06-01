The Compendium of Hygiene Promotion in Emergencies is a comprehensive and systematic compilation of the most relevant sector-reviewed components, tools, methods and approaches to design and implement successful hygiene promotion (HP) and behaviour change interventions. It is applicable to all critical hygiene behaviours across all response phases. It is not intended to be a ‘How To’ guide but to provide a single source of the available guidance and to summarise key concepts and good practice.