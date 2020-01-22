Community Feedback: Safety and Protection - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - January 2020

This thematic report shares the results and recommendations drawn from a series of perception surveys conducted with guest and host communities in Ukhia and Teknaf sub-districts by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) team between 1-21 August 2019.

The team convened 41 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), with an additional 52 door-to-door household interviews conducted before and after the FDGs. Given changes to the context after the survey dates – and to further support our analysis – the BDRCS survey information is supplemented by secondary sources.¹ This is one of three reports representing key transecting issues emerging from the August surveys: 1) safety and protection, 2) social cohesion and 3) livelihoods (host community). The data collected from the surveys supports our understanding of the needs of both the displaced community from Rakhine as well as the surrounding host communities in Cox’s Bazar. The information will be used to inform the Red Cross Red Crescent’s Population Movement Operation (PMO) response and promote further inquiry.

Key findings

• There is an even split between displaced community respondents who feel safe in their day-to-day activities, and those who do not.

• Camp security improvements over the last year are attributed by members of the guest community to increased investment in site development and more systematic delivery of humanitarian services. But others have seen increases in conflict and criminal activity, and a deterioration of host community tolerance towards them.

• Scarcity of drinking water is cited as another source of tension between the two communities. This resonates with the findings of previous community consultations but contrasts with a recent Joint Multi-sector Needs Assessment reporting that most host and guest community households – excluding residents in Teknaf – reported accessing improved water sources for drinking and cooking.

• The more immediate safety-related fears among the displaced community respondents are: the risk of landslides, lack of visibility at night (when using facilities) due to the absence of street lighting, and extortion at local markets.

Their longer-term protection-related concerns relate to movement restrictions, their continued lack of citizenship, and rumors and misinformation about action towards longer-term solutions (e.g. repatriation and relocation).

• In contrast, the majority of host community respondents reported a definite deterioration in security, which is largely attributed to the overcrowded living situation since the influx. Many perceive that anti-social activities and conflicts have increased in the past two years, citing examples of theft of domestic animals, crops and firewood. Other related concerns are prostitution, human trafficking and drug use and selling.

• Host community security concerns extend to proof-of-identity obligations, which can affect their own mobility, and a perceived lack of capacity of the local government authorities to provide adequate protection since the influx. Other frequently cited concerns include environmental degradation, frequency of road accidents, and the perceived cultural “dominance” of guest community members in the area.

• Both guest and host communities expressed concerns regarding child safety, namely road accidents and child trafficking. Bangladeshi parents also worry about lack of play space and the influence of a dominant Rohingya culture, while additional guest community concerns focus on safety of girls threatened by movement restrictions, confinement in congested shelters, inadequate toilet and bathing facilities and, in some registered camps, child prostitution.