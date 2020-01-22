Community Feedback: Livelihoods (host community) - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - January 2020

This thematic report shares the results and recommendations drawn from a series of perception surveys conducted with guest and host communities in Ukhia and Teknaf sub-districts by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) team between 1-21 August 2019.

The team convened 41 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), with an additional 52 door-to-door household interviews conducted before and after the FDGs. Given changes to the context after the survey dates – and to further support our analysis – the BDRCS survey information is supplemented by secondary sources.

This is one of three reports representing key transecting issues emerging from the August surveys: 1) safety and protection, 2) social cohesion and 3) livelihoods for the host community. The data collected from the surveys supports our understanding of the needs of both the displaced community from Rakhine as well as the surrounding host communities in Cox’s Bazar. The information will be used to inform the Red Cross Red Crescent’s Population Movement Operation (PMO) response and promote further inquiry.

Key findings

• Bangladeshi people in Ukhia and Teknaf feel that their livelihood opportunities – historically dependent on agriculture, livestock and fisheries – have been signicantly hampered since the 2017 influx of people from Rakhine.

• Unemployment is cited by the host community as their most urgent challenge. This is linked to a reduction in labour opportunities, shrinking availability of agricultural land, environmental destruction, restricted access to Naf River (for fishing), and increasing labour and market competition from the displaced community.

• Overpopulation and a reduction in local production opportunities (due to diminished agricultural land) are seen by the host community as catalysts to higher prices for essential goods including fish, meat and vegetables, and to services including transportation, education and house rentals.

They also report that daily wages for labour have decreased significantly.

• Respondents conveyed a concern regarding NGO recruitment of guest community members for work both inside and outside the camps, including what they believe are unauthorized jobs in road building. While some local Bangladeshis have secured work with NGOs, they consider their roles inferior and the opportunities comparatively lacking.

• Host community respondents are also concerned about guest-community-run businesses emerging in local areas outside the camp, and alleged illegal imports of products from Myanmar.