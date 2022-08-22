Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) Programme Coverage Assessment Report: Rohingya Camps, December 2021 – January 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Programme coverage (Children aged 6-59 months):

• High Blanket Supplementary Feeding (BSFP) programme coverage at 98.0% exceeding the SPHERE standards (>90%), indicating almost all children 6-59 months are accessing BSFP services.

• Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP) coverage of 82.8% and Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP) coverage of 84.6% were also found to be close to the High coverage classification based on current expanded MUAC-only protocol, but still below the SPHERE standards of >90% as many children are not being systematically screened during distribution and not being referred to OTP/TSFP appropriately if identified as SAM/MAM.

• However, coverage for both OTP and TSFP are lower based on WHO Weight for Height protocols, compared to expanded MUAC-only protocol - OTP (69.4% WFH versus 82.8% MUAC) and TSFP (80.4% WFH versus 84.6% MUAC) as children who are SAM or MAM, based on WFH Z-score but not by MUAC, are being missed due to lack of systematic screening and excluded from the right programme.

Programme coverage (Pregnant and Lactating Women):

• High BSFP programme coverage (91.0%) exceeds the SPHERE standards (90%).

• TSFP programme coverage is also found to be close to be close to the High coverage classification (85.9%) but is still below the SPHERE standards (90%).

Community screening coverage (Children and Pregnant and Lactating Women):

• Almost all children were previously screened at household level (97.0%), suggesting strong outreach activities established in the camps for wasting case detection.

• Only fifty one percent of the PLW were screened (51.0%) at household level due to: o The prioritization of MUAC screening for children instead of PLW; o Lack of female volunteers at community level for MUAC screening at the household level.

If the above problems are addressed, coverage could be >90% for OTP and TSFP across all camps.