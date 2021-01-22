Collective Anticipatory Humanitarian Action for Monsoon Flooding - Bangladesh (Interim Report)

Recap of Research Goals

Assessing the impact of anticipatory action and identifying opportunities to improve beneficiaries’ experience.

Who are the UN agencies serving? How do their poverty levels compare to Bangladesh averages?

What is the beneficiary’s experience of receiving aid from the agencies?

What is the impact of the aid on beneficiaries’ lives? Is the aid achieving the desired objectives?

How could the offering be improved with respect to content or delivery in the future, with a particular focus on timing?