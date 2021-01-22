Bangladesh

Collective Anticipatory Humanitarian Action for Monsoon Flooding - Bangladesh (Interim Report)

Recap of Research Goals

Assessing the impact of anticipatory action and identifying opportunities to improve beneficiaries’ experience.

  • Who are the UN agencies serving? How do their poverty levels compare to Bangladesh averages?

  • What is the beneficiary’s experience of receiving aid from the agencies?

  • What is the impact of the aid on beneficiaries’ lives? Is the aid achieving the desired objectives?

  • How could the offering be improved with respect to content or delivery in the future, with a particular focus on timing?

  • Is this model of phone-based impact performance research replicable?

