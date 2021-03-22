Collective Anticipatory Humanitarian Action for Monsoon Flooding - Bangladesh (Final Report)

Project Context

The United Nations facilitates collective action to predictable humanitarian crises. This innovative approach has the potential to lead to faster, more efficient and more dignified responses. In July 2020, the United Nations and its partners provided such anticipatory humanitarian assistance before peak monsoon floods in Bangladesh’s Jamuna river basin.

As part of the piloting phase, the learning framework brings together i) documentation on the process setting up pilots, ii) monitoring and evaluation carried about the implementing partners to measure outputs and iii) independent impact measurement carried out by the Centre for Disaster Protection, Oxford University and 60 Decibels.

60 Decibels focused on listening to the beneficiaries’ experience and measuring the impact of aid through two rounds of phone surveys - the baseline in October 2020 with 965 beneficiaries (report link) and the follow-up in January 2021 with 785 beneficiaries. 60 Decibels used proprietary and standardized survey tools to compare results across time.