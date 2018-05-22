Closing the gap: Flood protection for Bangladesh

Some of the world’s worst flooding takes place in Bangladesh. Prolonged and heavy rainfall creates floods that destroy lives, crush homes and wash away crops. Affected families often have to cope by taking out expensive loans or selling essential assets.

Flood insurance for non-governmental organisations (NGOs)

Established:

2013

Insured peril:

Flood

Insurance instrument:

Index-based

Policy coverage:

Pre-defined cash relief

Trigger:

Combination of water level and number of flood days

Insured party:

Manab Mukti Sangstha (NGO)

Risk takers:

Pragati Insurance Ltd. (insurer)

Swiss Re (reinsurer)