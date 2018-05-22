Closing the gap: Flood protection for Bangladesh
Some of the world’s worst flooding takes place in Bangladesh. Prolonged and heavy rainfall creates floods that destroy lives, crush homes and wash away crops. Affected families often have to cope by taking out expensive loans or selling essential assets.
Flood insurance for non-governmental organisations (NGOs)
Established:
2013
Insured peril:
Flood
Insurance instrument:
Index-based
Policy coverage:
Pre-defined cash relief
Trigger:
Combination of water level and number of flood days
Insured party:
Manab Mukti Sangstha (NGO)
Risk takers:
Pragati Insurance Ltd. (insurer)
Swiss Re (reinsurer)