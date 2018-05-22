22 May 2018

Closing the gap: Flood protection for Bangladesh

Report
from Swiss Re
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (313.29 KB)

Some of the world’s worst flooding takes place in Bangladesh. Prolonged and heavy rainfall creates floods that destroy lives, crush homes and wash away crops. Affected families often have to cope by taking out expensive loans or selling essential assets.

Flood insurance for non-governmental organisations (NGOs)

Established:
2013

Insured peril:
Flood

Insurance instrument:
Index-based

Policy coverage:
Pre-defined cash relief

Trigger:
Combination of water level and number of flood days

Insured party:
Manab Mukti Sangstha (NGO)

Risk takers:
Pragati Insurance Ltd. (insurer)
Swiss Re (reinsurer)

