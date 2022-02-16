Bangladesh + 4 more
Climate Security in the Bay of Bengal
By Angshuman Choudhury, Siddharth Anil Nair, Ashutosh Nagda & Garima Maheshwari
Report summary
The BoB region is one of the most climate-vulnerable in the world. Its strategic, political, social and economic faultlines are also extensive. Together they create fertile ground for volatile security dynamics, social friction and violent conflict. It is a textbook example of the complex relationship between climate change and security, and how an aggregate of both could create emerging challenges for policy-planners.
This report studies the impacts of climate change on transnational and intra-country conflict faultlines, as well as strategic and military dynamics in the BoB by overlaying climate threat profiles over security- and conflict-centric analysis. The broader objective is to arrive at a better understanding of how climate threats interact with conflict and security in the region.
The report has six key findings:
Climate threats could intensify regional inter-state military competition and conflict
Climate-induced migration will be a major conflict driver
Land loss, exacerbated by climate threats, will be a key conflict driver
Climate threats will affect the overall resilience of displaced communities
Frequent adverse weather events pose a major long-term threat to national governance and security
Strategic assets in the BoB region are highly vulnerable to climate threats.