In climate change-hit Bangladesh, hospital boats keep healthcare afloat

The ships provide free treatment to isolated islands - a system that might be a model for other nations hit by worsening climate threats

By Naimul Karim

DHAKA, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Living on a secluded island in northern Bangladesh, several hours from the nearest hospital, Abdul Jalil believed he was destined to die blind.

That changed earlier this month when the 67-year-old underwent free cataract surgery on a ship moored next to his home.

"I can't wait for my eye bandage to come off," Jalil told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "It's been so long since I last saw my son properly. I think I have forgotten how he looks."

Jalil lives on an island formed about two decades ago on the Jamuna River from sand and silt deposits.

These islands - known as chars in Bangladesh - are constantly changing shape as they erode and reform, a process that is quickening as a result of more extreme rainfall associated with climate change.

The erosion makes survival difficult for their residents - mostly poor farmers - and discourages building of permanent hospitals, researchers say.

But floating hospital ships, run by a non-governmental organisation and equipped with medical facilities and doctors, now provide free treatment in the chars - a system that might be a model for other nations hit by worsening climate threats.

Without the ship, the char's residents must hire a boat and endure a day-long journey to the nearest town hospital, said Kazi Golam Rasul, head of health at Friendship, the NGO.

"They have to spend a lot of time and money to arrange a simple doctor's visit. It discourages them. That's why many residents visit hospitals only when the disease or pain becomes really bad. That is very dangerous," said Rasul.

The NGO currently runs two ships and is in the process of building five more floating hospitals with the help of the King Abdullah Foundation, an organisation started by the former Saudi monarch.