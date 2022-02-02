Cities’ COVID Mitigation Mapping Project Dhaka, Bangladesh: A Displaced City, Exploring the Secondary Impact of COVID-19, Social-Economic Disruption Resulting Migration from Cities

Executive Summary

Bangladesh has experienced multiple waves & surges of COVID-19 outbreak since 8 March 2020. The pandemic not only impacted the health sector, the nationwide lockdowns and other containment measures had a profound impact on both country’s macro and micro economy, while gradually undermining years of steady progress in poverty reduction. The series of COVID-19 containment measures and imposed lockdowns shutting down businesses and domestic economic activities since the early phase of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 resulted in loss of millions of people’s jobs across the country. The socio-economic impact of this pandemic in the country is a serious concern at this point. The low-income groups along with the daily wage earners became the worst sufferers. During ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated sixty million urban poor living in the low-income settlements across different cities and towns of Bangladesh are facing issues due to the lack of employment, loss in income, food insecurity (deficiency and malnutrition), inadequate access to healthcare/Medicare, and increase in the violence against women and girls (SGBV). The challenges remain on proper planning and structuring for assessing the impacts of the outbreak on the vulnerable populations. And thus raises the urgent need for assessments. To explore the impact, this project has collected and assessed primary and secondary data regarding these shocks and events that are the driving forces resulting in a reverse phenomenon of internal migration.

This study focuses on outlining the causal factors of outbound migration from cities and also seeks possible solution mechanisms afterwards, which will be assistive in delaminating policy framework limitations.

Because of the COVID pandemic and the restrictions imposed during the lockdown, the study area of the primary data collection for the project was limited to Mirpur in Dhaka. Information was obtained from 1186 respondents in a socioeconomicsurvey using a structured questionnaire recorded with Android phones & application. The respondents' average age is 38.26. Males represent 52 % of the responders, while females represent 48 %. There are 56.2 % of respondents as the head of the household. The average number of family members is 4.32 (Male 2.06 and Female 2.26). This study included respondents from a variety of occupations, reflecting the project area's occupational trend. Occupation patterns are one of the major indicators of vulnerability in income and livelihood. According to the study, payments to government employees and doctors are not affected during the lockdown. Housekeepers, teachers, and caretakers/doorkeepers are less affected than others. Prostitutes, scrap collectors, and tailors are the most affected occupations based on the responses. Disabled people are particularly vulnerable and afflicted during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this study of 1186 people, 3.4 % stated that they are handicap, and 3.7 % stated that someone in their family has a disability. Single-earning women, senior citizens without help, Dalits, and disabled individuals are among the disadvantaged populations in the research region. The migration rate of single women earners and senior citizens without assistance is higher than other categories. Dalit and disabled people, on the other hand, migrated at a lower rate than non-disadvantaged people.

Responses indicate respondents are already migrated from different areas of Bangladesh. Among the respondents 40.3% mentioned that they have their own residence at their place of origin. Among the respondents 85.16% lives in a rental place in the study area. There is a significant relationship between migration and one's own residence in the current location. Only 1.54% of those who found migrated during the lockdown have their own house at their current location (study area). The project's target population are low- and middle-income people who live in a densely populated area with a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. In this case, understanding and adhering to COVID-19 public health measures is important. More than 97% of respondents found aware of the COVID-19 and the public health precautions and 88.6% mentioned that they follow them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a negative influence on income, expenditure, and the coping mechanism. Average number of earning members of the family among the respondents is 1.44. There are 1.126 males and 0.316 females among them.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, job opportunities declined, and the number of earning members fell to 1.27. There are 0.98 males and 0.28 females among them. The respondents' average monthly household income was BDT.14,254. During the lockdown, economic opportunities shrank, and monthly earnings dropped. According to the respondents' response, the average monthly household income has reduced to BDT.5583, down from BDT.14,254 before the lockdown. After lifting up the lockdown monthly average family income is increased to BDT. 11358. But it is lower than the monthly average income of the pre-pandemic stages. Migration rate is higher in those who found themselves dragged back to the lowincome groups during lockdown. Among the migrated respondents 62% is from less than BDT.5000 monthly income group, 26% from 5,000-10,000 income group, 9% from 10,001-15,000 and 3% from 15,001-20,000, No migration is reported from 20,001-25,000, 25,001-30,000 and more than 30,000 monthly income group. Due to the lockdown, there has been a significant reduction in the number of days worked, which has had a direct impact on monthly income and livelihood mechanisms. The number of days worked prior to COVID was 27. During COVID lockdown, the average number of days worked fell to 9, and after lockdown the number is 22.6. Among the 1186 people who responded, 40.63 % said they remained working during the lockdown. Due to a revenue shortfall, numerous employers neglected to pay salaries during the lockdown. Among the responders that are still working, 47.8% did not receive any pay during the shutdown, and 77.7% had their pay reduced as a result of the lockdown. During the lockdown, 54% of business owners and self-employed people were allowed to continue their operations. Sales are down 46.51 % of the time.

Due to declining income and opportunity people had to rely on negative coping mechanisms. More than 26% mentioned turning to borrowings to manage daily expenses during lockdown which was 3.46% at pre-pandemic stage. Income from business dropped down to 12% from 25.89%. There has been an adverse effect on savings. Average monthly savings was BDT.1873.7, while during lockdown it dropped down to BDT.545.98. During the lockdown food consumption scenario affected a lot. Before lockdown 88.79% respondents mentioned that they consumed food three times in a day and 9.70% mentioned four times. During lockdown only 67.88% of respondents mentioned that they consumed food three times in a day and 0.84% mentioned four times at the same time family food consumption is also affected. Before lockdown 91.57% families take three taking food three times in a day. During lockdown three times food intake dropped down to 63.24%. Almost 95% mentioned that there is a food price hike during lockdown.

When they failed to survive in the city with their current income and income opportunities, they had to re-migrate to another place to cope-up. Among the respondents 5.62% mentioned that they migrated with their family due to lockdown.

Almost 35% mentioned financial problems as the main reason for migration, while 31.58% mentioned lockdown and 18.95% Job loss. According to the vacant household survey conducted during the same period, 1761 households out of 7397 were discovered vacant. According to the responders, 38% of the vacancies are due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown issue, while financial issues were reported by 26%. Almost 20% mentioned that they have knowledge of their acquaintances migrated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Survey also recorded a variety of survival strategies from responders who have undergone reverse migration during lockdown. 21.8 % had to rely of supports from their friends & family, 20.58 % returned to agricultural works, 11.52 % had to spend from their saving, 8,64% turned to loans from banks & financial institutions, 6.17% relied on personal borrowings, and 5.76 % through farming as major ways to survive.

Only 28.36% mentioned that they have received support during lockdown from the government or any other agencies.