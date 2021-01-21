China, Myanmar and Bangladesh Reach Positive Consensus on Accelerating the Repatriation of Rohingya Refugees

On January 19, 2021, Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui presided over the tripartite video meeting among vice foreign ministers of China, Myanmar and Bangladesh on the discussion of repatriating displaced persons from Rakhine State in Bangladesh. Myanmar's Deputy Minister for International Cooperation U Hau Do Suan and Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen attended the meeting.

The meeting was held in a friendly, candid and constructive atmosphere. The three sides reviewed and summarized the progress of the repatriation of Rohingya refugees, and agreed that this critical and timely meeting is an important follow-up to implement the consensus reached between State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart of Myanmar during his visit to Myanmar last week. It is conducive to consolidating the political consensus on repatriation and promoting the Pilot Project, so as to achieve initial outcomes and create favorable conditions for sustainable repatriation.

Myanmar and Bangladesh made positive comments on China's constructive role in promoting the repatriation, and expressed their willingness to reinforce communication and consultation through bilateral and multilateral channels, demonstrate flexibility, bridge differences and work on the early settlement of repatriation. China reaffirmed its support for repatriation, and said it is ready to continue to engage in good offices, support enhanced dialogue between Myanmar and Bangladesh, and play an active role in accelerating the repatriation.

The three sides agreed to maintain consultation and communication at vice foreign minister level, make good preparations for the tripartite ministerial meeting, hold the third meeting of the joint working group in a flexible manner and launch the repatriation of the first batch as soon as possible. The three sides will strengthen cooperation on joint prevention and control of COVID-19, and undertake practical cooperation in improving livelihood and eliminating poverty in border areas between Myanmar and Bangladesh. They also expressed opposition to making the Rakhine State issue an international and political issue, and called for the international community to create favorable conditions and environment for the repatriation process.