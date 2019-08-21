21 Aug 2019

Child Protection Sub Sector Monthly Report (July 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 Jul 2019
Download PDF (485.6 KB)

Overall numbers reached

97,441 girls and boys benefiting from psychosocial activities

20,111 at-risk girls and boys, including unaccompanied and separated children, who received individual case management services

63,297 adolescents and youth receiving services, including life skills, hands on skills and resilience activities

Achievements

▪ CPSS case management coverage has increased in July and services have been provided to an additional 407 girls and 377 boys and their families to ensure children affected by family separation, violence, abuse, neglect, exploitation, and/or disabilities receive comprehensive services, including individualised psychosocial support, placements in foster families, and referrals based on a case plan tailored to their specific needs.

▪ CPSS partners continue to prioritize community and family-based care for UASC. 2,583 children are in alternative and receiving follow-up with 4 children reunified with their care givers including temporary lost children. 9,577 children benefited from structured psychosocial activities in addition to 2,830 adolescents and youth receiving services, including life skills, hands on skills and resilience activities.

▪ 43,126 girls, 3,905 boys, and 5,133 adults received awareness sessions on child marriage and child labour

▪ Cross-border referrals between SCI and ICRC are ongoing with the first ever successful cross border tracing where 5 children in the camps were reunified with their caregivers. To date, 47 (27 boys and 20 girls) children have been referred for tracing. So far 6 children have been reunified: one spontaneously with another caregiver. Tracing for the remaining 41 children is ongoing

▪ One child trafficking case of a Bangladeshi girl was identified, and case management services were provided jointly with CT Team in IOM Safe House.

