Child Protection Risks During COVID-19

Children throughout the world face heightened risks to their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 465,000 Rohingya children living in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, the risks are even higher.

Prior to the pandemic, serious child protection risks were present in the Rohingya refugee camps, including violence, child labour, child marriage, exploitation and abuse.

With services scaled back and a reduced humanitarian footprint to prevent the spread of COVID-19, children are experiencing unintended and adverse effects with protection risks now heightened.

Many support structures for children are now closed including Child Friendly Spaces and Multi-purpose Child and Adolescent Centres, making it harder for children to report children protection issues and receive the necessary support and care.

The Child Protection Sub Sector (CPSS) receives weekly updates from all 34 refugee camps from Child Protection Focal Points, indicating an increase in child protection risks.