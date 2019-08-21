Child Protection Risks and Needs in Cox’s Bazar - Secondary Data Review

Introduction

This document collates and analyzes available information on key child protection issues from a compilation of reports, including UNICEF, WFP and several INGOs reports. It covers the period since the surge of Unregistered Myanmar Nationals (UMNs) in August and September 2017, and includes in-crisis information about the following child protection vulnerabilities in Cox’s Bazar: overall protection, overall child protection, child labor, child marriage, child trafficking, danger and injuries, physical violence and other harmful practices, psychosocial distress and mental disorder, sexual violence and exploitation, unaccompanied and separated children, and other child protection issues. All data points are citations from the secondary data matrix which have been compared and interpreted, but not triangulated and verified.

On 25 August 2017, violence broke out in Rakhine state in Myanmar, leading to the mass forced displacement of around 693,000 Rohingya, an ethnic minority, primarily Muslim, population within Myanmar. 1 They joined the estimated 303,000 Rohingya who had already fled violence in previous years and settled in camps established in and around Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. 2 While the rate of arrivals has since slowed, affected Rohingya are facing a dire humanitarian situation, struggling to have their basic needs met, and trying to cope with having witnessed or experienced unthinkable traumatic events. Access to proper water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities, nutrition, education, healthcare, and protection services are urgently needed, and the rapid growth of camps has caused a strain on makeshift shelters threatened by a long monsoon season.

At the time of this review, the estimated total population is around 1 million, of which 55 to 60% are children and 4% of households are headed by a child. 3 Although there are efforts for a political resolution to the ongoing crisis, there are no current realistic prospects for safe return of Rohingya, and the humanitarian emergency remains.

Overall Protection Situation

A protection crisis lies at the heart of the Rohingya refugee crisis. Women, girls, men, and boys fled persecution and violence in Myanmar, hoping to find protection and safe haven. In Cox’s Bazar, around a million refugees need multi-dimensional protection from forced return, trafficking, forced labor, and other serious concerns.4

Exacerbating the situation is the lack of recognized legal status for Rohingya refugees, which increases their risk of exploitation and abuse.Within the camps, overcrowding is common, and conditions are desperate. Many refugee sites are situated in difficult to access locations. For example, 58% of locations are inaccessible, except by foot, thus further aggravating serious gaps in basic service delivery. In fact, of approximately 134 interviewed locations, less than half of the population reported having access to clean water, and over 70% of locations reported the lack of gender-segregated latrines. 6 Furthermore, most shelters have been constructed on flood or landslide-prone areas. For instance, around 200,000 shelters are categorized at risk of floods and landslides, and 25,000 are very high risk7 . There is no doubt that living conditions in the camps are difficult and dangerous, especially with the current makeshift shelters. In particular, women feel less safe in their own shelters than in their day-to-day life activities due to the complete lack of lighting at night and easily entered shelters. 8 Feeling unsafe was raised among all refugees, regardless of age and gender, especially the fear of human trafficking, theft, lack of safe spaces, and even collapse of the fragile shelters during the monsoon season. 9