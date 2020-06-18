Child Protection & Health Care for Children in Health Facilities during COVID-19: Cox’s Bazar

Purpose

COVID-19 is anticipated to have a significant impact on the wellbeing and unity of children and their families in Cox’s Bazar. Health and Child Protection actors alike are preparing for various scenarios in which caregivers and children will have to make difficult decisions regarding care arrangements. The following document is to be read in conjunction with the CXB Alternative Care Guidance for COVID-19 and provides further information on: - terms to promote shared understanding and language between the two sectors - an understanding of Guiding Principles as it relates to COVID-19 and alternative care - identified risks and proposed mitigation measures - guidance for health actors to conduct referrals - scenario planning for various health facilities - discharge protocols - relevant resources

Target Audience: Health and Child Protection actors