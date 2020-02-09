Chattogram Informal Settlement - Fire: Start Network Briefing Note – 6 February 2020
Crisis Impact Overview
Three fires broke out recently affecting informal settlements in Chattogram within a span of around 10 days
The two most recent fire occurred in Begum Rice Mill Slum, Majhirghat, Bangla bazar, Chattogram and Mirjarpul Colony slum Near Panchlaish Thana in Chattogram in 31 January and 3 February respectively.
According to a report by Dhaka Tribune affected households totalled 270 in Begum Rice Mill Slum and more than 100 in Mirjarpul slum
According to situation report by Caritas Bangladesh (which aligns well with newspaper findings) a total of at least 400 households have been affected – 250 in Begum Rice Mill slum and 150 in Mirjarpul slum;
- Total affected population is at least 1000 in Begum Rice Mill slum and 600 in Mirjarpul slum, with overall sum coming down to 1600 fireaffected survivors
Limitations
Finding information on extent of damage is difficult since no reports are published by government for informal settlements; So far, information has been gathered through NGO and newspaper articles, which was also limited since newspapers have not followed up since their first report on these crises
Since slums are informal settlements, registration of households is not available, making it difficult to count people as affected if they have already relocated
Key Priorities
Shelter -Around 400 Shanties damaged
Food and clean drinking water distribution
NFI such as cooking supplies and clothing since affected households lose most/all their belongings