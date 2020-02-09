09 Feb 2020

Chattogram Informal Settlement - Fire: Start Network Briefing Note – 6 February 2020

Crisis Impact Overview

  • Three fires broke out recently affecting informal settlements in Chattogram within a span of around 10 days

  • The two most recent fire occurred in Begum Rice Mill Slum, Majhirghat, Bangla bazar, Chattogram and Mirjarpul Colony slum Near Panchlaish Thana in Chattogram in 31 January and 3 February respectively.

  • According to a report by Dhaka Tribune affected households totalled 270 in Begum Rice Mill Slum and more than 100 in Mirjarpul slum

  • According to situation report by Caritas Bangladesh (which aligns well with newspaper findings) a total of at least 400 households have been affected – 250 in Begum Rice Mill slum and 150 in Mirjarpul slum;

    • Total affected population is at least 1000 in Begum Rice Mill slum and 600 in Mirjarpul slum, with overall sum coming down to 1600 fireaffected survivors

Limitations

  • Finding information on extent of damage is difficult since no reports are published by government for informal settlements; So far, information has been gathered through NGO and newspaper articles, which was also limited since newspapers have not followed up since their first report on these crises

  • Since slums are informal settlements, registration of households is not available, making it difficult to count people as affected if they have already relocated

Key Priorities

  • Shelter -Around 400 Shanties damaged

  • Food and clean drinking water distribution

  • NFI such as cooking supplies and clothing since affected households lose most/all their belongings

