Cash and Voucher Programming in COVID-19: Lessons Learnt from Asia Pacific

Introduction

During the COVID-19 humanitarian response, many World Vision Field Offices in the Asia Pacific region piloted or scaled up the use of cash and voucher assistance. These CVP interventions empowered individuals from vulnerable groups to not only meet their basic needs in a way of their choosing but also stimulated local economies during a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

From March to September 2020, World Vision spent around USD 7,702,000 via cash and voucher assistance programming, reaching an estimated 1.3 million individuals in 11 countries vis. Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Indonesia, Laos, Vanuatu, Sri Lanka, and Philippines.

The Asia Pacific Regional Office, mindful of the scale of the investment, conducted a study with the purpose of assessing the effectiveness of cash and voucher assistance programming in four field offices (India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Laos) during the COVID-19 Emergency Response. This study assessed the implementation of cash and voucher assistance programming in different contexts and documented lessons learnt from this experience.

This study will serve as an analysis of World Vision’s experiences with CVP in multiple contexts by collating lessons learnt and describing various case studies. It will also provide recommendations for improving CVP programming across the region and thereby serve as a knowledge product. This study will also be used by the Humanitarian Emergency Affairs (HEA) team to position World Vision as a leader in the CVP space among donors and peer agencies articulating the organisation's unique approach and value add provided during the crisis.

In both emergency and recovery phases of World Vision's COVID-19 Emergency Response, countries in Asia Pacific utilised CVP to support affected communities to address health, education, WASH, child protection, food security and livelihood issues.

As of February 2021, the Asia Pacific Region distributed around USD 8,843,000 to affected communities in ten countries through Cash and Voucher Programming during COVID-19 Response.