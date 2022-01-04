Case study: Urban innovation - Dhaka, Bangladesh

WHAT WAS ACHIEVED

Focused global contribution through directly contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable (SDG11), and the New Urban Agenda (NUA) by the promotion of sustainable urbanisation through participatory approaches (11.3), community participation through the Urban Neighbourhoods Development Committees (UNDCs) and policy dialogue (Urban Dialogues). Contributed to reduce environmental impact through waste management and controlling air pollution (11.6) by ensuring proper waste management and advocating for children and youth to be regarded as valued contributors to the NUA through Child and Youth Forums.

Intentional national and city levels policy influence directly influencing water services, solid waste management and land use policies improving the urban residents’ living conditions.

Strengthened partnership for citywide impact through multi-stakeholder networks supporting scaling up impact from neighbourhood to district to citywide levels.

Enhanced urban governance for long-term sustainability through the creation of gender balanced UNDCs for local empowerment and as a self-sustaining institution, co-leading Urban Dialogues while empowering youth and children through effective participation in Mayoral Dialogues.