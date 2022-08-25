Case Management SOP for Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

BACKGROUND AND INTRODUCTION

Case Management

Child protection Case Management is a systematic process to identify a child’s vulnerability to certain risks, assess their needs and strengths, set goals in a participatory manner with the child and, where appropriate the family and the caregiver, arrange, sometimes provide, coordinate, and advocate for a package of multiple services to meet the person’s complex needs, monitor and evaluate progress, and terminate the case when the goals have been met.

Objective and Scope of the SOP

Objective: To define best practices, guiding principles, roles and responsibilities, case management processes, and coordination procedures to prevent, mitigate and respond to protection concerns affecting all children in Bangladesh, both for Rohingya refugee and the host community.

This SOP is to ensure quality, consistency, coordination in child protection services in Rohingya response, in host community and adherence to the internationally agreed upon standards in Case Management. In ensuring cases are managed in an appropriate, systematic, coordinated, and timely way. This SOP outlines the minimum procedures for child protection staff and case workers to know their role and responsibilities case management process. The child protection concerns covered by this SOP include (but not limited with) children without adequate care including orphans, unaccompanied and separated children, childen head of househould (CHHs), children in need of immediate protection such as neglected children, children living on the street, children in conflict/contact with the law, children experiencing psychosocial distress and trauma, children involved in criminal gangs including armed groups, child labour, child survivors of GBV including sexual abuse, early and forced marriage, child survivors of human trafficking, child abuse including physical and emotional abuse, and other forms of violence including corporal punishment. This SOP is designed to be used in coordination with existing national and international resources, policies, and standards, including Best Interest Determination (BID) SOPs for refugee children.

Recognising that the Government of Bangladesh has the mandate for case management, the SOP should be read together with relevant national guidelines and tools. Whilst the SOP primarily focuses on the refugee context, the key elements should be applicable for partners working within the host community and providing support to Department of Social Services in this regard.

This SOP is a live document and should be updated at a minimum on a yearly basis, and whenever the Rohingya response context changes.