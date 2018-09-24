24 Sep 2018

A Carpenter's Story

Report
from The Global Fund
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original

Mohammed Rabbi works in a small carpentry shop in an alley in downtown Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital. The 20-year-old had been suffering from coughs for months, until the carpentry shop’s manager told him about a free government chest clinic. Mohammed tested positive for TB and was entered into a national database.

“I was coughing up blood and had lost a lot of weight. I am now completing my treatment and I feel much better,” Mohammed said during a break from carving a bed frame. “I consider myself very lucky for having a manager that takes care of our health.”

Mohammed Rezowan, who manages 16 workers at the carpentry shop, said he is well aware of TB and how it can be transmitted. Earlier in the year, he attended a TB awareness workshop led by a community health worker trained by BRAC, an NGO. “I know TB is curable. I am responsible for the health of my workers,” said the 53-year-old manager. “If somebody gets sick with TB it is not good for business. I have many orders so it’s important to have healthy workers.”

In Bangladesh, which has one of the highest burdens of TB in the world, Global Fund investments support public-private partnerships aimed at improving the quality of diagnosis and treatment of TB patients.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.