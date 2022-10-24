CARE braces for impact as Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ approaches Bangladesh

Cyclonic Storm 'Sitrang' is expected to make landfall in Bangladesh on the evening of October 24, 2022, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). It is anticipated that this cyclone can have a medium to major humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population, and vulnerability, including the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar. Many of the coastal districts in the southern part of the country are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven water surge and landslides in the hilly regions of Chittagong, the southwestern division of the country.

"CARE Bangladesh Humanitarian and Resilience Team is tracking the cyclone and working with the teams in the coastal districts, as well as emergency partner organizations to ensure staff safety as well as coordination with local government and preparedness for possible response.", shared Kaiser Rejve, Director of Humanitarian and Resilience Programs in CARE Bangladesh.

"Apart from Rohingya refugee response programs and host community programs in Cox's Bazar, two more ongoing projects in Patuakhali and Bagerhat districts are on standby to support the possibly affected communities through ongoing projects and contingency fund.", added Rejve.

The Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG), co-chaired by CARE Bangladesh, is also keeping close communication and coordination with the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) to ensure timely analysis of information for effective emergency planning and response based on the impact of the storm.

For further information, please contact CARE Bangladesh Communications Lead, Nusrat Daud Pritha, Nusratdaud.pritha@care.org.