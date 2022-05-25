CARE Bangladesh is responding to one of the worse flash floods in the haors

Bangladesh | May 25, 2022: Incessant rainfall over the past few weeks in the North-East Indian states has led to rising water levels in the North-East part of Bangladesh, causing flash floods in the region. Several places in the five districts of the region are inundated. According to the latest update by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), water is flowing above danger levels (up to 1m) in several gauge stations of the two major rivers in the region. It is expected that more districts will be affected as the waters recede from the current location to the following low-lying areas.

Ram Das, Deputy Country Director, Programs for CARE Bangladesh, expressed his concern saying, "Unprecedented weather events such as this flash flood are becoming more frequent in the recent years. It indicates the changing pattern in the climate, which is a global concern, more so for countries like Bangladesh, which has been repeatedly affected by extreme weather events for a long time, making it seventh in the world's most climate change affected countries."

The Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG), of which CARE is a co-chair, reported that an estimated 2 million people are affected by the current flash flood. Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), health, education, gender-based violence (GBV) protection, shelter, food & livelihood (agriculture, livestock, market, fisheries) are highly affected due to the floods. More than 400 shelter centers have been opened by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB), and an estimated 5,000+ people are living in these shelters. GoB has also initiated response by providing dry food, allocation of rice, and cash grants to the respective districts; however, it is inadequate.

Under CARE's portfolio, Dwarabazar sub-district in Sunamganj from USAID's SHOUHARDO III project has been impacted; needs and damages assessment of this region has already been initiated. CARE's three emergency partners are present in the affected districts, ready to dispatch if the situation escalates.

"As a part of CARE's mandate to respond to climate change-induced crises, for this flash flood, CARE aims to reach 5,000 people in Sylhet city corporation and other affected areas primarily through our local partners. The initial response will cover WASH, emergency shelter, health, and protection services for gender-based violence.", added Ram Das.

