Bulletin: Rohingya - Safety and outlook, June 2019

Key takeaways

Feelings of safety, both within shelters and in the everyday lives among Rohingya surveyed, have steadily improved since August 2018. In October 2018, 76% of Rohingya surveyed felt safe in their day-to-day lives, compared to 82% in April 2019. A lack of lighting in shelters and in the camps remains one of the key reasons people feel unsafe, as well as overcrowding within shelters, lack of safe access to WASH facilities, and vulnerability to floods, rain or landslides. Latrines are not separated between men and women, which is seen as the main problem related to WASH access for women.

In fact, the primary locations of safety issues experienced by girls and women are latrines, waterpoints, and bathing facilities (demonstrating the different experiences of safety between men and women, for boys and men the most common safety issue is listed as “none,” followed by issues at firewood collection sites).

Uncertainty about their future also continues to make Rohingya feel unsafe in their dayto-day lives. While these issues have remained consistent since October 2018, concerns around theft, attacks, fights, and violence have emerged more clearly as key concerns this round. This might point to growing perceptions of criminality in the camps, which is in line with police records in Cox’s Bazar showing an escalation in violence in the camps in recent months.

According to the International Crisis Group, violent gangs and militant groups operate with relative impunity in the camps.

The majority of Rohingya surveyed believe that if a crime takes place in their community there will be justice for that crime. However, it is unlikely this would come through a formal justice system; research by the International Rescue Committee shows a reliance on and preference for informal justice systems among Rohingya communities, which reinforce harmful gender power dynamics.

Our findings show a correlation between feelings of safety and trust in some sort of justice system, where those who believe that justice exists for crimes committed feel safer, both in their shelters and in their day-to-day lives. Moreover, Rohingya who know how to make suggestions and complaints to aid providers are more likely to have trust in a justice system – formal or informal – than those who are unaware of available feedback mechanisms (for more on suggestions and complaints see the Feedback and relationships bulletin).

Roughly one third of Rohingya surveyed do not feel they have the information they need to stay safe during the monsoon and cyclone seasons, with people feeling slightly less informed about safety measures during a cyclone than a monsoon.

Rohingya communities have expressed concerns about the impending rainy season causing a deterioration in camp roads, paths, and stair networks, as well as drainage systems.

Remaining consistent since October 2018, over half of Rohingya surveyed feel the support they receive helps them become self-reliant. Sixty-six percent of those who have received cash or vouchers feel the support they receive helps them become selfreliant, compared to 54% among those who have not received support in the form of cash or vouchers. People who know how to make suggestions or complaints about the support they receive also feel more self-reliant, with 64% responding positively, while only 43% of those who are unaware of how to make suggestions or complaints feel the support helps them achieve self-reliance.

Sixty-two percent of Rohingya surveyed feel their lives are improving. The vast majority of Rohingya surveyed, namely 87%, would want to stay in the camps with their families if unable to return safely to Myanmar. In the medium to long term, improved, more permanent shelters in the camps and cash distributions would make Rohingya feel more optimistic about their future. Only 0.1% of Rohingya surveyed would want to relocate to Bhasan Char, the island where the Bangladeshi authorities plan to relocate over 100,000 Rohingya refugees. Concerns have been raised about the suitability of the island because it is low-lying, and there are fears that “part of the island is eroded by the monsoon every year” and is exposed to significant tidal surges.