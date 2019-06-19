Bulletin: Rohingya - Needs and services, June 2019

Key takeaways

Roughly half of Rohingya surveyed feel informed about the aid and services available to them. As in previous rounds, male respondents seem slightly better informed than female respondents, with 10% more men knowing about available aid and services than women. In general, there is a tendency for Rohingya to get their information through word of mouth – Xchange found that 95% of women rely on family (generally their husbands), friends, and neighbours to receive news and information, while men access information through both word of mouth and social media.1 One quarter of Rohingya surveyed do not have the information they need to make decisions on how to meet their own and their families’ needs. As with previous rounds, the majority of respondents with unmet information needs want more information on aid distributions and information on what they can expect to happen in the longer term. For more on Rohingya’s access to information about staying safe during monsoon and cyclone seasons, see the Safety and outlook bulletin.

Half of Rohingya surveyed feel the aid they receive currently meets their most important needs. Only 34% of respondents with a disability report that their needs are met, compared to 51% among those without a disability. The most important unmet needs are cash, including cash transfers and vouchers, and food security and assistance. Along with lighting, fuel, electricity and firewood, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), they have remained the key unmet needs since October 2018. Of those who already receive some form of cash assistance, 84% are satisfied with the support. One third of Rohingya surveyed also cite healthcare as an unmet need and, according to Xchange, 78% are unsatisfied with the quality of available healthcare.2 When asked about preferences for how Rohingya would like to receive humanitarian support, the top choices all involve cash in some form, with the clear preferences being a combination of cash and goods/services, as well as a combination of cash and vouchers. These preferences have remained consistent since October 2018. Only 6% of Rohingya surveyed favour receiving solely in-kind goods and services.

In order to meet the unmet need for cash, 59% of Rohingya surveyed report that people in their community sell aid items to better meet their needs in cash. In the previous round in October 2018, 44% reported selling aid items to meet their needs in cash. Food items are clearly considered the most valuable for selling. Rohingya continue to need to supplement or replace the food they receive through in-kind aid distributions; food is also named as the most common purchase when using money from selling aid.

Rohingya communities have been expressing concerns about the lack of fresh food options and about the quality of food they receive through distributions, including issues with contaminated lentils and rice.

Attempts are being made by the Food Security Sector to tackle these issues and support diet diversification, including through e-vouchers that can be exchanged for different food commodities to allow for more choice and dignity while strengthening local markets, as well as cash-for-work activities and complementary vouchers provided as a top-up to general food distribution.

Rohingya are also buying medicines with any cash earned from selling aid items, and with 42% reporting doing so, it is the second-most commonly bought item.

Fifty-four percent of Rohingya surveyed believe that aid goes to those who need it most. Forty-two percent of Rohingya with a disability do not believe aid goes to those most in need, compared to 20% among those without a disability. Older persons and people with disabilities are seen as being left out, as well as orphans and people with illnesses or diseases.