Bulletin: Rohingya - Feedback and relationships, June 2019

Key takeaways

Rohingya surveyed view the relationship between their communities and aid providers positively. Notably, 95% feel treated with respect by humanitarian staff and trust them to act in their best interests. These sentiments have remained consistently positive since October 2018. In line with these findings, Xchange reported that 95% of Rohingya feel either very comfortable or comfortable enough talking about their problems with NGO workers.

Seventy-eight percent of Rohingya surveyed feel that humanitarian organisations take their opinions into account when providing aid and services, up from 68% in the previous round in October 2018. Among those who do not feel their opinions are taken into account, there is a sense that aid providers still only talk to Majhis or other people in leadership positions.

When asked who Rohingya would prefer to receive aid from, the two most common answers given were that they do not have a preference and that they do not know the difference between the various actors providing aid and services. This shows an increasing ambivalence to different aid providers compared to previous rounds. The remaining preferences follow the same order as in the previous round: international organisations are named by 15% of Rohingya surveyed, down from 24% previously, then the army, and then a combination of local and international organisations.

Fifty-nine percent of Rohingya surveyed know how to make suggestions or complaints about the aid they receive. Male respondents are more informed about feedback mechanisms, with 63% saying that they know how to make suggestions or complaints, compared to 54% among female respondents. Moreover, fewer people living in female-headed households are aware of how to make suggestions or complaints compared to those living in male-headed households. Only 49% of Rohingya who have lived in Bangladesh since before October 2016 are aware of suggestions and complaints mechanisms, compared to 72% among those who arrived after January 2018. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Rohingya who know how to make suggestions or complaints about the aid they receive are more likely to feel their opinions are taken into account by humanitarian organisations.

Of those who know how to file a suggestion or a complaint, only 27% have actually done so. This compares to 46% in October 2018. Most were satisfied with the response to their suggestions or complaints, with 66% responding positively, although this has decreased from 77% since October 2018.

Seventy-eight percent of Rohingya surveyed believe that Majhis represent the views of all their community members equally. Even though Majhis are generally viewed positively by Rohingya surveyed, many respondents still raise issues of partial treatment for relatives and friends, who are allegedly given benefits and opportunities that are denied to those without connections to Majhis. More troublingly, some respondents say Majhis have acted violently and demanded parts of people’s food assistance. The Xchange survey also found that while the majority of Rohingya surveyed would go to their Majhi if they needed help to solve an everyday problem, nearly one in three Rohingya have little to no trust in Majhis. In order to gauge survey fatigue, Rohingya surveyed were asked whether they would be willing to take part in a similar survey in the future, to which 99.7% said yes. While one can assume that a certain amount of courtesy bias influenced the responses to the question, respondents did say that they are accustomed to agencies speaking to Majhis or other leaders and that “ordinary” Rohingya men and women are seldom asked for their opinions.