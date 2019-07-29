Bulletin: Rohingya and host communities - Social cohesion (June 2019)

Summary findings

This thematic bulletin on social cohesion presents findings and recommendations based on Ground Truth Solutions’ surveys conducted with 1,034 Rohingya and 487 Bangladeshis, living within or in close proximity to the camps, in Bangladesh. The surveys, carried out in April 2019, were administered in the Ukhia and Teknaf subdistricts. It is the third round of data collection, with the first having taken place in July 2018 and the second in October 2018. The goal is to use the views of affected people and the host community to inform the humanitarian response and adjust programming accordingly.

Ground Truth Solutions has published five bulletins from the third round of data collection on the response: three addressing Rohingya perspectives on needs and services, safety and outlook and feedback and relationships, as well as a separate bulletin on host community perspectives.