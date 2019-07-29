Bulletin: Host community - Needs and outlook (June 2019)

Summary findings

This thematic bulletin presents findings and recommendations based on Ground Truth Solutions’ surveys conducted with 487 Bangladeshis living within or in close proximity to the camps in Ukhia and Teknaf, Bangladesh.

The survey, carried out in April 2019, is the second round of data collection to cover the opinions of the host community, with the first having taken place in October 2018. The goal is to use the views of affected people and the host community to inform the humanitarian response and adjust programming accordingly.

Ground Truth Solutions has published five bulletins from the third round of data collection on the response: one on social cohesion covering findings from both the Rohingya and host communities, as well as three bulletins addressing Rohingya perspectives on needs and services, safety and outlook and feedback and relationships.