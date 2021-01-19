Building Systemic Resilience in School Systems: The Way Forward

This policy brief proposes reforms in primary and secondary education as developing Asia copes with the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It explores blended learning modalities that can be applied beyond the pandemic.

The sudden shift to online learning due to COVID-19 has worsened education sector inequalities. Blended learning along with adequate resources can help avoid the digital divide. The recommendations in this brief were gathered from an online workshop in October 2020 that was organized by ADB and The HEAD Foundation. The workshop involved policymakers, teacher educators, and school leaders from Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Viet Nam.

Contents

Introduction

Short-Term Response

Medium-Term Recovery

Long-Term Rejuvenation

Working Together in Alignment