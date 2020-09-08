Building coastal resilience in Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Colombia: country experiences with mainstreaming climate adaptation

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Highlights

▪ Coastal areas are generally highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, and the need to reduce risks and build resilience is great.

▪ While a growing number of countries are integrating, or mainstreaming, adaptation into coastal development plans, many struggle to implement proposed actions on the ground, leading to an implementation gap.

▪ This paper shares case studies from Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Colombia that illustrate successful national and subnational experiences with both planning and implementing adaptation measures to build coastal resilience and reduce the risk of disasters.

▪ The paper identifies a common set of factors that have contributed to these successes: having political will and champions to lead the process of mainstreaming adaptation and disaster risk reduction into policies and legislation; having access to credible climate information to inform resilience plans; coordinating across diverse stakeholders who form robust alliances; and allocating domestic funds combined with international funding.

▪ Challenges to adaptation action that the case studies highlight include a lack of interministerial coherence and coordination; fragmented information; competing priorities; and insufficient funding.