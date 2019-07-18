18 Jul 2019

Briefing Note: Northern Bangladesh - River Flooding (17 July 2019)

Report
from Start Network
Published on 17 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)

Heavy monsoon rain and water from upstream sources have triggered river levels to rise and cause slow-onset flooding in low lying areas of Northern Bangladesh. Major river systems, except the Surma river, are showing an increasing trend and, as of 16 July 2019, 23 stations are measured as flowing above danger level. As of 14 July, an additional 20 stations were measured over the warning level.

According to FFWC (16/07/2019), Kurigram Sadar and Chilmari of Kurigram district, and Islampur of Jamalpur district are currently facing severe flooding with the water levels more than 1m above danger level.

According to FFWC’s outlook as of 13 July, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise till 18 July. Flood situation is likely to worsen in Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura and Sirajganj.

As we are currently still facing the monsoon season (June-September), rainfall is still forecasted for the coming days. Though, as of 16 July, BMD forecast demonstrates that rainfall amount may reduce over the country by next two days which indicates medium to low risks of flood (See Annex 2 for figures).

Limitations

A lack of consistent information across all affected districts makes understanding where the situation is most severe challenging. Contradicting information has made it difficult to assess number of overall affected population. Not having D-Forms available for all affected districts limits the analysis of where damage is greatest.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.