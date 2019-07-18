Briefing Note: Northern Bangladesh - River Flooding (17 July 2019)

Heavy monsoon rain and water from upstream sources have triggered river levels to rise and cause slow-onset flooding in low lying areas of Northern Bangladesh. Major river systems, except the Surma river, are showing an increasing trend and, as of 16 July 2019, 23 stations are measured as flowing above danger level. As of 14 July, an additional 20 stations were measured over the warning level.

According to FFWC (16/07/2019), Kurigram Sadar and Chilmari of Kurigram district, and Islampur of Jamalpur district are currently facing severe flooding with the water levels more than 1m above danger level.

According to FFWC’s outlook as of 13 July, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise till 18 July. Flood situation is likely to worsen in Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura and Sirajganj.

As we are currently still facing the monsoon season (June-September), rainfall is still forecasted for the coming days. Though, as of 16 July, BMD forecast demonstrates that rainfall amount may reduce over the country by next two days which indicates medium to low risks of flood (See Annex 2 for figures).

Limitations

A lack of consistent information across all affected districts makes understanding where the situation is most severe challenging. Contradicting information has made it difficult to assess number of overall affected population. Not having D-Forms available for all affected districts limits the analysis of where damage is greatest.