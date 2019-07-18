18 Jul 2019

Briefing Note: Bangladesh - Chittagong Hill Tracts | Flooding and adverse Landslides (17 July 2019)

Report
from Start Network
Published on 17 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (992.58 KB)

Heavy monsoon rain has swelled the Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers, triggering flooding in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region of Bangladesh. As of 14 July 2019, both rivers were flowing above danger level. According to the Bandarban’s DC office control room, Lama, Bandarban Sadar, Alikadam, Rowangchhari, Thanchi, and Ruma have been declared as affected by flooding (SAPLING 14/07/2019). Though, according to FFWC (16/07/2019), the water levels of Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers have decreased back to normal level and the flood waters have begun to recede.

There have been situations of landslides occurring due to the saturation of sloped areas by heavy rainfall. Approximately 17 landslides have been recorded at different locations in Ruma (10), Thanchi (2) and Bandarban Sadar (5) upazilas of Bandarban, according to Caritas (13/07/2019).

Limitations

Information is not consistent among various sources. It is difficult to assess number of affected people across the CHT region, as communication is disrupted due to geographical remoteness. There is limited information on sectoral needs, currently.

Coping mechanisms employed by ethnic minorities and Adivashis, may be different to those of the Bengali population in CHT. Though, the mechanisms are unclear at the time of writing.

