17 Sep 2018

Briefing note 17 September 2018 - Naria, Shariatpur Riverbank Erosion

As of 15 September 2018, between than 4,200 and 5,000 people of Naria Upazila have become homeless due to the erosion on the Padma river. There is severe erosion in at least 10 points covering 7 kilometers on the banks of the Padma in Shariatpur district including Naria Pourashava, Kedarpur Union, Moktarer Char Union, Nawa Para Union, Charatra Union and Gharisara union (BDNews24 10/09/2018). In addition to homes, all of the roads, bridges, culverts, and other critical infrastructure in the areas have submerged in the river. At least 200 businesses at Sadhur Bazar and 200 shops in the Wapda Bazar area have eroded into the river as well.

On 7 August 2018, a large part of the Sadhur Bazar Launch Station collapsed around 2pm. The sudden erosion initially washed away 29 people. As of 15 August 2018, 19 people have been rescued, and one body has been discovered dead, but the rest were still missing (Dhaka Tribune 15/08/2018).

