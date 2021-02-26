In Brief: October – December 2020: Updates from UN Women Cox's Bazar

16 Days Activism Campaign

Orange the world: Engage, Act, Prevent Violence!

On 25 November 2020, to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the launch of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), UN Women called on all actors to come together to step up efforts to end gender-based violence. In line with this year’s global theme “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” as well as the local chosen theme “Engage, Act, Prevent Violence!”, UN Women organized a range of activities in the host community and across Rohingya refugee camps during the 16 Days campaign (25 November–10 December) together with the government and partners in coordination with and through the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group (GiHA WG), the GBV Subsector and the ISCG Gender Hub.

In Camp 5, a fair was organized at the women’s market displaying products made by Rohingya women to showcase their artisanship.

The fair was inaugurated by Camp in Charges (CiCs) with participation from Rohingya women leaders and representatives of partner agencies along with UN Women.

Two dialogue sessions were organized at the CiC offices in Camp 10 and 20 Ext. to provide a platform for Rohingya women to demonstrate their leadership and raise their issues and concerns with the CiCs. Participants included Rohingya refugee women leaders, CiCs, UN Women, UNHCR and IOM colleagues. Dynamic and interactive discussions took place.