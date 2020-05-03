In Brief: October - December 2019: Updates from UN Women Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh Police officials trained on Gender Based Violence (GBV) response and prevention

UN Women, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Police, conducted a second round of training on Gender Based Violence response and prevention between 6 – 13th October for over 100 participants from the Bangladesh Police and the Bangladesh Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar, and organized a workshop with the Bangladesh Police Women’s Network (BPWN) in the Dhaka headquarters which led to the development of a draft strategy on gender-responsive policing.

First responders and investigators were encouraged to consider the impact of GBV, locally, nationally and internationally, and understand different perspectives within the refugee and host communities, and the challenges they face in delivering a service to GBV survivors.

**Second Women and Children Help Desk inaugurated in camp 9, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar **

On 27 November, Bangladesh Police, Cox’s Bazar and UN Women launched a Women and Children Help Desk, in camp 9 police station, Ukhiya. Over 130 people representing various stakeholders, Rohingya women leaders, Majhis, government high officials, UN agencies, international and local organizations, Camps-in-Charge and different forum members attended the opening ceremony. The help desk service, the second of its kind in addition to the existing one established in camp 4, has been established upon the request of the Superintendent of Police in Cox’s Bazar with support from the Government of Germany. The facility will bolster the presence of female police officers in the camps towards addressing safety and security issues of Rohingya women and children due to prevalence of sexual and GBV such as trafficking and domestic violence.

Flora Macula, Head of Sub Office, UN Women Cox’s Bazar expressed that, UN Women is looking forward to working closely with the Government of Bangladesh to support them in opening similar help desks across more camps to facilitate and strengthen services for ensuring safety and security of Rohingya women and children.