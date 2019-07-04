04 Jul 2019

In Brief: April - June 2019: Updates from UN Women Cox's Bazar

from UN Women
Published on 30 Jun 2019
Training of Trainers (TOT) on ‘Rohingya Refugee Women's Empowerment, Participation and Leadership’ conducted for humanitarian actors

On 16-18, and 24 -25 April, UN Women organized a Training of Trainers (TOT) on ‘Rohingya Refugee Women's Empowerment, Participation and Leadership’ in Cox’s Bazar for humanitarian agencies engaged in the Rohingya refugee crisis response.

The TOT participants were provided with training modules and a set of tools developed by UN Women with inputs from Rohingya women to strengthen Rohingya women’s leadership and decision-making skills at the individual, household and community levels. The inputs were also derived from a training module which UN Women developed in 2018 on “Women and Leadership” which was tested in the field with Rohingya women, and potential leaders. Over 100 participants attended the TOT from over 25 different local CSOs, NGOs, INGOs, and UN agencies.

Bangladesh Police and key stakeholders sensitized on how to address Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases

UN Women, upon the request of Bangladesh Police, conducted a three-day training session on 22-25 April in Cox’s Bazar, to build the capacities of female and male police officers who work in the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities, as well as commanders, first responders and other key stakeholders from humanitarian agencies who work on addressing GBV cases.

